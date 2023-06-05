Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/5/23: Happy returns and unfortunate exits

SYRACUSE 5, ROCHESTER 3 (BOX)

Ronny Mauricio- who has been cooling off as of late- slugged a solo homer in the top of the first to give Syracuse a quick 1-0 lead, but it wouldn’t last long. In the bottom of the inning, the Red Wings plated a run of their own to tie things up. The two teams traded runs a few times, and by the time the ninth inning came, the game was tied at 3-3. Neither team scored, and into extra innings we went. The Syracuse Mets drove in their automatic runner as well as an insurance run. Grant Hartwig pitched the bottom of the tenth and issued a walk to put the tying runner on base but settled down to end the game.

Speaking of Mauricio, he was removed from the game in the bottom of the seventh after right fielder Cody Wilson collided with him while trying to steal second. Wilson slid headfirst and collided with Mauricio’s left leg. He left on his own power and should be fine. Lorenzo Cedrola also left with an injury, a few minutes after Mauricio’s. While running out a grounder, he came up lame just short of first base- not that it matters, but first base coach J. P. Arencibia had the presence of mind to call out to Cedrola to lunge and touch the bag so he would not be called out. Cedrola might have simply tripped, he might have pulled a hamstring, both might have happened, but he also left under his own power thankfully.

ALTOONA 6, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

After missing a week due to an unannounced hand injury of some kind, Mike Vasil was back on the bump and he seemed none too worse for wear. The right-hander tossed five solid innings, the lone blemish on his line for the afternoon a solo shot in the bottom of the first off the bat of Pirates prospect Matt Gorski. The wheels came off in the sixth, when Quinn Brodey came in to relieve him. The converted outfielder had his first really bad outing since becoming a pitcher, allowing five runs in just two-thirds of an inning. Binghamton had a few chances in the eighth and ninth, but were only able to scratch just a single run home before the game ended.

BROOKLYN 10, JERSEY SHORE 6 (BOX)

After struggling at Lakewood for most of the week, the Cyclones offense finally came alive. Mateo Gil and Alex Ramirez both drove in two runs apiece on RBI doubles and William Lugo launched a two-run homer to left, his first hit since last Wednesday…when he launched a two-run homer to left. Making his second start of the series, Blade Tidwell continued to underwhelm, needing 62 pitches to get through two-plus innings. On the bright side, he did not allow an earned run- the one run that did score came home on an error- did not allow a hit, and struck out four, but he walked four, committed a balk, and, again, needed 62 pitches to get through two-plus innings. The two teams traded a few runs, but the BlueClaws were unable to dig out of that big second inning, six-run hole starter Rafael Marcano put them in.

FORT MYERS 8, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

The rehabbing Elieser Hernandez got the start and recorded four outs, walking one and striking out one. He was replaced by Jawilme Ramirez, who struggled mightily. He gave up St. Lucie’s early 1-0 lead, allowing three runs to score in the bottom of the second and three more in the bottom of the third. The Mets scratched across a couple of runs in the middle innings on RBI hits by Junior Tilien and Wilfredo Lara, but right-hander Christopher Vasquez gave both of those runs right back by allowing two runs in the bottom of the sixth. St. Lucie logged seven hits, drew four unintentional walks, and had another four batters get hit by pitches, but just couldn’t do much with any of that.

Star of the Night

Alex Ramirez

Goat of the Night

Quinn Brodey