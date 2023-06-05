Mets Morning News: Jay Blues

Meet the Mets

The Mets scored four runs on four home runs, which sounds good without knowing that a bad start and a blown lead by the bullpen turned the game into a 6-4 loss in a Toronto sweep.

Pete Alonso hit what technically may not have been his 72nd homer but literally was to surpass Lucas Duda’s Citi Field record for home runs.

In his third season playing in New York, Francisco Lindor is still dealing with the expectations of the fans and finding healthier ways than returning boos to deal with them.

As long as getting hit with 100mph projectiles keeps getting Mark Canha paid, he’s happy to do it.

Prospect Ronny Mauricio suffered a sprained left ankle in a collision at second base on Sunday, but was at least able to walk off under his own power.

Roger Craig, the man who started the first game in New York Mets history, died at 93 years old.

Omar Narvaez is coming back relatively soon, so it is time for everyone’s favorite game of Will The Mets Horrible Bungle This Decision.

Around the National League East

The Phillies scored in five different innings on their way to an 11-3 smacking of the Nationals in Washington.

Down to their last out against Old Friend Miguel Castro, Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam, making it an 8-5 game in Atlanta’s win over the Diamondbacks.

It wasn’t quite as easy as they would’ve liked, but the Marlins scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to give them a 7-5 win over the dreaded Athletics.

Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies have entered the month of June and, well, you know what that means.

Around Major League Baseball

As Triston McKenzie was officially added back to the active roster, the Cleveland Guardians designated Zach Plesac for assignment.

On National Cancer Survivors Day, Liam Hendriks won his first game of the season on a White Sox walkoff.

Albert Pujols made his broadcasting debut in the Peacock booth on Sunday morning and...he wasn’t half bad!

When he returns to New York today, Aaron Judge will undergo testing on his ailing right big toe.

Royce Lewis has grown tired of running into people and walls.

Nestor Cortes will be going on the injured list with a shoulder issue, but he shouldn’t miss more than a couple starts.

Oakland A’s fans have raised $27,000 to make and hand out 5,000 “Sell The Team” shirts for their protest game on June 13th.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1999, the slumping Mets fired a trio of coaches to keep everyone else on their toes.