Meet the Mets

The Mets finally answered the long-standing question of what they would do with their catcher logjam by designating Tomás Nido for assignment to make room on the roster for the returning Omar Narváez.

Nido may wound up being traded to another catcher-needy team.

Francisco Lindor is struggling, but he is determined to continue fighting through it.

David Roth wrote about the unfortunate state of Noah Syndergaard’s career.

Pete Alonso? Good dude. Just ask Tommy Pham.

Pitching prospect Mike Vasil has been named the Eastern League’s Pitcher of the Month for May.

In case you were scared to death that Chris Christie’s presidential campaign would take him away from the Mets, fear not: the former New Jersey governor will still remain on the team’s board of directors.

Around the National League East

Trea Turner had himself a breakout game, going 4-5 with two homers to help lead the Phillies to an 8-3 victory over the Tigers.

After fighting his way back to the majors, Mike Soroka has been optioned back to the minor leagues by the Braves.

Top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver could potentially make his major league debut for Atlanta this weekend.

Luis Arraez got a bunch of hits (what else is new?) to help lead the Marlins to a 9-6 win over the Royals.

Andrés Machado has been designated for assignment by the Nationals, who are adding Jordan Weems to the roster in a corresponding move.

Around Major League Baseball

Jacob deGrom will not be taking the mound in the immediate future, as the two-time Cy Young winner was transferred to the 60-day IL.

This year’s new rules have changed how catchers are being evaluated across the sport.

Albert Pujols will serve as a special assistant to Robert Manfred while also serving as an on-air analyst for MLB Network.

What is to be done about the ever-growing disparity between the teams that spend and the teams that don’t?

After enduring some recent struggles, Rays infielder Brandon Lowe has been placed on the injured list due to lower back inflammation.

Luis Urias, who has been out with an injury since opening day, has been reinstated to the active roster by the Brewers.

The Red Sox are promoting Chris Murphy (the pitcher, not the junior Senator from Connecticut).

Jacob Heyward—younger brother of Jason—made his debut as a manager in the Giants’ minor league system last night.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets beat up Roger Clemens and the Yankees on this date in 1999. (And also began a 40-15 stretch which salvaged a season that had been disappointing up to that point. Take note, 2023 Mets!)