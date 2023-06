Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the impotent Mets offense, with the exception of Mark Canha, who is thriving now that it is Pride Month and the Mets have played the Phillies. We also talk about the Mets’ decision to designated Tomás Nido for assignment.

Next, we talk about the decline of Noah Syndergaard’s career post-Tommy John surgery and what could have been.

We also shout out the various folks in baseball who have shown support for Pride, including Mark Canha, Katia Lindor, Taijuan Walker, Julio Rodríguez, and Alex Cohen. We also talked about White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comás speaking to the media for the first time since coming out.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

