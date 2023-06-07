Mets Morning News: Mets fall to Atlanta, deGrom to undergo Tommy John surgery

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost their fourth game in a row on Tuesday night as they kicked off a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves. Carlos Carrasco got the start, and for five innings, pitched exceedingly well, giving up just one run. In the sixth inning, it all began to unravel for Carrasco, as well as Drew Smith who followed in relief of him, as they gave up four runs in the inning to fall behind 5-4. At the plate, the Mets offense was powered by two two-run home runs by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in the third inning. However, the team mustered up just four hits all night as their woes at Truist Park continued.

Justin Verlander spoke about the Jacob deGrom injury news, saying everyone including himself would love to see a healthy deGrom again.

Many other Mets shared their feelings about the injury, saying they felt “awful” for deGrom.

Buck Showalter would not commit to Francisco Alvarez’s playing time, saying “we’ll see what happens as the summer wears on”.

Scouts spoke to John Harper on the ‘Baby Mets’ and the realistic expectations to have for each of them.

Tim Britton looks at where the Mets’ offense has regressed the most since last year.

Around the National League East

The Phillies sold 16% of their club, which could have implications for their future.

Taijuan Walker threw seven scoreless innings as the Phillies beat the Tigers 1-0.

The Diamondbacks put up 10 runs against the Nationals, winning 10-5.

Powered by a five run fifth inning, the Marlins beat the Royals.

Around Major League Baseball

In a sad day for all of baseball, the Rangers announced Jacob deGrom would undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Andy McCullough writes deGrom’s greatness was fleeting but unforgettable.

Speaking through tears, deGrom set a goal to be back by the end of next season and said the injury is not ideal.

The Reds called up their top prospect Elly De La Cruz on Tuesday afternoon. He had a hit in his first big league appearance on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge is heading to the IL with a toe injury following his catch into the Dodger Stadium wall over the weekend.

The A’s new stadium in Las Vegas is in flux after Nevada lawmakers adjourned their legislative session.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets drafted Matt Harvey on this date in 2010.