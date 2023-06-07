Shocking: Mets lose game in Atlanta

For the second time in as many nights, the Mets took a 4-1 lead in Atlanta, blew the lead, and lost to the rival Braves.

Things seemed like they might go better in this game, as Max Scherzer racked up strikeouts and held Atlanta to just that one run through the first four innings of the game. But he gave up a two-run home run to Sean Murphy in the bottom of the fifth and gave up two more in the bottom of the sixth, one each on a Michael Harris II double and a Ronald Acuña Jr. single.

The Mets managed to answer—which didn’t happen on Tuesday night—but only on a bittersweet note. Tommy Pham hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded, a ball that easily could have plated multiple runs to give the Mets the lead. But Acuña made a fantastic catch, only one run scored, and the Mets did not score again.

Brooks Raley and Adam Ottavino were each charged with a run in relief, with both of those runs scoring on a two-run home run by Harris in the bottom of the eighth.

And oh, by the way, Pete Alonso left the game early after being hit on the arm by a fastball in the first inning. He only has a contusion, thankfully, but the game was very much shit. The Mets have now lost five games in a row.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Battery Power

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

WPA to follow