Mets Morning News: Mets remain in freefall and drop second straight to Braves, Pete Alonso exits with wrist injury

Meet the Mets

It was déjà vu all over again for the Mets in Atlanta. They jumped out to a 4-1 lead and once again they blew it when the starting pitching a bullpen fell apart. This time Max Scherzer, Brooks Raley, and Adam Ottavino were the culprits for the loss while Daniel Vogelbach continues to get playing time and continues to be unproductive. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and double play. To make matters worse Pete Alonso was hit on the wrist with a pitch and exited the game. Mediocre May has now fully given way to the June Swoon and there’s no end in sight.

The Mets did receive some good news after Alonso went for X-rays and they came back negative.

With the Polar Bear putting together another powerful season the organization should not wait to extend the first baseman.

When a New Jersey bishop was set to retire he received a gift fit for a lifelong Mets fan.

Around the National League East

Luis Arraez is now batting .403 as the Marlins finished off a sweep of the Royals.

The Phillies and Tigers game was postponed due to the unsafe air quality from the wildfires in Canada.

The Nationals fell to the Diamondbacks by a score of 6-2.

Around Major League Baseball

In addition to the Phillies game being cancelled, the Yankees and White Sox game was also postponed with the air quality unsafe in New York.

Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz hit a monstrous dinger for his first home run at the major league level.

Noah Syndergaard’s nightmarish 2023 season continued with the Dodgers. He gave up six runs in three innings and his future remains uncertain with the club.

The Yankees officially placed Aaron Judge on the injured list with a toe sprain that he suffered making a catch against the Dodgers.

With Jacob deGrom undergoing a second Tommy John surgery, his Hall of Fame chances suffered a significant blow.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1965, the Mets drafted Nolan Ryan in the tenth round of the inaugural draft of college and high school prospects.