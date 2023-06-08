Mets vs. Braves: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 6/8/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Alvarez - DH
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Starling Marte - RF
- Tommy Pham - LF
- Omar Narvaez - C
- Mark Vientos - 1B
Justin Verlander - RHP
Braves lineup
- Ronald Acuna - RF
- Matt Olson - 1B
- Austin Riley - 3B
- Travis d’Arnaud - C
- Eddie Rosario - LF
- Ozzie Albies - 2B
- Marcell Ozuna - DH
- Orlando Arcia - SS
- Michael Harris - CF
Spencer Strider - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:20 PM ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
