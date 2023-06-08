 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Braves: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 6/8/23

The Mets try to avoid getting swept with Justin Verlander getting the start.

By Grace Carbone
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Mets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Alvarez - DH
  3. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  4. Francisco Lindor - SS
  5. Brett Baty - 3B
  6. Starling Marte - RF
  7. Tommy Pham - LF
  8. Omar Narvaez - C
  9. Mark Vientos - 1B

Justin Verlander - RHP

Braves lineup

  1. Ronald Acuna - RF
  2. Matt Olson - 1B
  3. Austin Riley - 3B
  4. Travis d’Arnaud - C
  5. Eddie Rosario - LF
  6. Ozzie Albies - 2B
  7. Marcell Ozuna - DH
  8. Orlando Arcia - SS
  9. Michael Harris - CF

Spencer Strider - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:20 PM ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

