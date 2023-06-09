Mets Morning News: Embarrassment

Meet the Mets

The Mets scored ten runs in Atlanta last night, but Justin Verlander and the bullpen combined to give up thirteen runs, the last three of which scored on a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth.

Pete Alonso had some imaging done in Atlanta but returned to New York City for further testing after leaving the Mets’ second loss of the series in the series when he was hit on the left arm by a fastball.

Buck Showalter thinks the WBC might be to blame for the Mets’ terrible play this season.

Newsday went inside the SNY truck to look at how the broadcast sausage is made.

Edwin Díaz posted a photo of his rehab workout.

Shea has departed for formal training, and the Mets have a new future service pup who looks very likely to be named Seaver.

The Mets rank 13th in ESPN’s latest power rankings, and honestly, that seems too high.

Around the National League East

The Phillies beat the Tigers.

The Nationals’ game against the Diamondbacks was postponed by air quality.

Around Major League Baseball

Ken Rosenthal wonders who the White Sox’ biggest trade chips would be if they decide to sell.

Mark Feinsand also took a look at some potential trade candidates who have been heating up lately.

The Dodgers placed Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day injured list after he got shelled yet again. He now has a 7.16 ERA and a 5.54 FIP on the season.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Dave Capobianco took a look back at Matt Harvey’s thirteenth start of his spectacular 2013 season.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets retired #14 for Gil Hodges on this date in 1973.