Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/9/23: Ridiculous Rudick

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (23-35)
SYRACUSE 5, LEHIGH VALLEY 2 (BOX)
A normal. comfortable win? No bullpen drama? Solid pitching? I’m not used to this. Danny Mendick finished a triple short of the cycle, which is cool, and Joey Luchessi had arguably his best start of the year. On the flip side, both Ronny Mauricio and Luis Guillorme went hitless. I’ll take low-stress, boring victories at this point though.
- CF Danny Mendick: 3-4, R, 2B, HR (5), 3 RBI, K
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 0-3, K
- 1B Tyler White: 1-3, R, BB, K
- RF DJ Stewart: 2-3, R, 2B, HR (11), 2 RBI, BB
- DH Jaylin Davis: 0-4, K
- SS Luis Guillorme: 0-4
- 3B Jonathan Arauz: 0-4, 3 K
- C Michael Perez: 1-2, R, 2 BB, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, R, BB
- LHP Joey Lucchesi: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, W (4-1)
- RHP Vinny Nittoli: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, H (2)
- LHP Josh Walker: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, S (1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (25-27)
BINGHAMTON 10, READING 8 (BOX)
Matt Rudick can do it all man. At this point he’s gone from non-prospect with an interesting approach to a potential 4th outfield type to a potentially legitimate starter, at least in my opinion. He continued his absurd season with two more hits, a walk, a steal, and his eighth homer. I’d keep waxing poetic here, but some other nice games for the Rumble Ponies - Luke Ritter homered again, and Brandon McIlwain had two hits. We won’t talk about the pitching, but take the win.
- RF Matt Rudick: 2-4, 3 R, HR (8), RBI, BB, K, SB (11)
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 1-5, R, HR (5), 3 RBI, K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR (11), 3 RBI, BB, 2 K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- DH Agustin Ruiz: 1-5, RBI, 3 K
- C Hayden Senger: 1-4, 2B, BB, K
- LF Joe Suozzi: 1-4, 2 R, BB, K
- 1B Warren Saunders: 2-5, 2B, RBI, 3 K
- SS Wyatt Young: 2-5, 2 R, 2B, K
- RHP Jose Chacin: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, W (1-2)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, S (1)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (23-29)
NO GAME (AIR QUALITY)
Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones sent RHP Luis Montas on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (18-35)
GAME 1: DAYTONA 7, ST. LUCIE 5 (BOX)
Not a great start to yesterday’s two games. St. Lucie jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the third, but immediately started hemorrhaging runs (boy does that sound familiar). Candido Cuevas gave up two runs, Saul Garcia gave up three, and that was the end of it. Not a good day for Jett or Reimer either.
- LF Wilfredo Lara: 3-5, R, 3B, HR (6), RBI, 2 K, SB (4)
- CF Jett Williams: 0-2, 3 BB, K, SB (18)
- 2B Junior Tilien: 1-5, R
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 2-5, 3 K
- DH Vincent Perozo: 1-4, R, HR (2), 2 RBI, BB, K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-4, R, BB, K
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 2-3, R, HR (5), 2 RBI, BB
- RF Karell Paz: 2-4, K
- C Fernando Villalobos: 1-4, K
- PR Blaine McIntosh: 0-0
- C Jose Hernandez: 0-0
- RHP Candido Cuevas: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
- RHP Saul Garcia: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- RHP Jean Calderon: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, L (0-1), BS (1)
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Eric Foggo: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
GAME 2: ST. LUCIE 3, DAYTONA 0 / 7 (BOX)
A three run second was all St. Lucie needed in Game 2. Blaine McIntosh had the biggest hit, a two-run single that capped the rally. Layonel Ovalles was solid on the mound as we, striking out four in four scoreless.
- SS Jett Williams: 0-3, K
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 0-3
- DH Junior Tilien: 0-3
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 1-2, R, K
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-3, R, 2B, K
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 1-3, R, RBI, K, SB (9)
- LF Karell Paz: 0-1, BB, K
- 1B Jose Hernandez: 0-1, BB, K
- RF Blaine McIntosh: 1-2, 2 RBI, K
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Jimmy Loper: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, W (1-1)
Complex: FCL Mets (2-2)
FCL METS 9, FCL ASTROS 6 (BOX)
- 3B Diego Mosquera: 3-6, R, 2 RBI, K, E (1), CS (2)
- 2B Yonatan Henriquez: 0-4, RBI, 2 BB, K, E (1), CS (2)
- SS Jesus Baez: 1-2, R, RBI, 3 BB, K, SB (1)
- DH Willy Fanas: 1-4, 2 BB, K, SB (1)
- RF Simon Juan: 1-4, R, BB, K
- CF Nick Morabito: 1-5, RBI
- 1B Luis Castillo: 0-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K
- C Andriel Lantigua: 1-4, 2 R, RBI, BB
- LF Yohairo Cuevas: 3-5, 2 R, HR (1), RBI, K
- RHP Jose Gomez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Luis Montas: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Jorge Rodriguez: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Rodolfo Garrido: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, H (1)
- RHP Jonaiker Palacios: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, W (1-0), BS (1)
Roster Alert: FCL Mets released RHP Jeffrey Wilson.
Star of the Night
Matt Rudick
Goat of the Night
Saul Garcia
