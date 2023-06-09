Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/9/23: Ridiculous Rudick

SYRACUSE 5, LEHIGH VALLEY 2 (BOX)

A normal. comfortable win? No bullpen drama? Solid pitching? I’m not used to this. Danny Mendick finished a triple short of the cycle, which is cool, and Joey Luchessi had arguably his best start of the year. On the flip side, both Ronny Mauricio and Luis Guillorme went hitless. I’ll take low-stress, boring victories at this point though.

BINGHAMTON 10, READING 8 (BOX)

Matt Rudick can do it all man. At this point he’s gone from non-prospect with an interesting approach to a potential 4th outfield type to a potentially legitimate starter, at least in my opinion. He continued his absurd season with two more hits, a walk, a steal, and his eighth homer. I’d keep waxing poetic here, but some other nice games for the Rumble Ponies - Luke Ritter homered again, and Brandon McIlwain had two hits. We won’t talk about the pitching, but take the win.

NO GAME (AIR QUALITY)

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones sent RHP Luis Montas on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.

GAME 1: DAYTONA 7, ST. LUCIE 5 (BOX)

Not a great start to yesterday’s two games. St. Lucie jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the third, but immediately started hemorrhaging runs (boy does that sound familiar). Candido Cuevas gave up two runs, Saul Garcia gave up three, and that was the end of it. Not a good day for Jett or Reimer either.

GAME 2: ST. LUCIE 3, DAYTONA 0 / 7 (BOX)

A three run second was all St. Lucie needed in Game 2. Blaine McIntosh had the biggest hit, a two-run single that capped the rally. Layonel Ovalles was solid on the mound as we, striking out four in four scoreless.

FCL METS 9, FCL ASTROS 6 (BOX)

Roster Alert: FCL Mets released RHP Jeffrey Wilson.

Star of the Night

Matt Rudick

Goat of the Night

Saul Garcia