Pete Alonso to injured list after hit by pitch

After leaving Wednesday’s game and being declared day-to-day after initial x-rays came back negative, Pete Alonso is headed to the injured list. Luis Guillorme is also heading to Pittsburgh to meet the club, according to Anthony DiComo, in what appears to be the corresponding move. A Charlie Morton fastball hit Alonso on his left wrist/hand in the first inning of the Mets’ 7-5 loss, leading to a vague ‘contusion’ diagnosis. He traveled to New York for additional testing on Thursday. According to Jon Heyman, there is fear that Alonso will miss ‘a few weeks.’

With the injury to Alonso, it appears that rookie Mark Vientos will get the bulk of the playing time at first base, with Mark Canha likely also seeing some reps there. The duo, in a very small sample size since Alonso went down, are 0-9 with three strikeouts.

Alonso, the current MLB leader in home runs with 22, has been one of the bright spots for the Mets this season, who continue to get hot, followed by frigid cold spells, punctuated by impossibly frustrating losses, like last night’s 13-10 disaster against the Braves. The Mets have lost six straight, are now three games under .500, and cannot seem to get into a rhythm.