This Week in Mets Quotes: The Sound of Silence

Your 2023 New York Mets: Hello Darkness, My Old Friend

“We’re a little snakebit right now.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

I’ve come to talk with you again

“It’s a constant fight that I’m fighting uphill. I’m in it right now. It’s frustrating, because I’m not getting the results that I want, but I’ve just got to trust the process, fight the fight, continue to walk the line. And good things will come out of it. If we would have gotten a ‘W’ today, I would have felt much better.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

Because a vision softly creeping

“We just didn’t have much margin for error. Obviously, we’ve had trouble scoring runs.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

Left its seeds while I was sleeping

“The first thing that hits you is consistency offensively. We know what guys are capable of, but we haven’t put that together. Then you have a game where you don’t play well defensively. Then you have a game you don’t pitch well. It‘s a constant chase for having perfection in every phase in the game. I know it doesn’t happen. We are capable of better.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

And the vision that was planted in my brain

“There were a lot of times when their lineup would be taking my off-speed offerings. There were adjustments I needed to make in-game. I wasn’t able to do that.” -Kodai Senga [MLB]

Still remains

“Every game is big for us. We need to take as many wins as we possibly can. Play well, win ball games.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

Within the sound of silence

“It was a bit of a grind, but it’s not frustrating. Bassitt looked great. He had an ‘on’ night. We’ve been playing pretty good baseball. This is just one of those days.” -Justin Verlander [MLB]

In restless dreams I walked alone

“I think the big one was the walk. Start the inning with the walk and everything got out of hand right there.” -Carlos Carrasco [MLB]

Narrow streets of cobblestone

“I’m sure at some point in the year we’re going to start stringing hits together. We’re going to start driving in runs in high leverage situations. … And we’re going to force them to use another bullpen arm. That’s going to happen. That’s coming. It’s going to happen. I know we’re capable of doing that.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

‘Neath the halo of a street lamp

“Obviously, that’s a consequence of what I said in the dugout and the hot mic. It’s just unfortunate because I think it got blown out of proportion. It’s just friendly, competitive banter.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

“This game could have worked out a little bit [differently]. That’s baseball, so you get division rivals like this, the line between good and great’s so thin. Anything can change a ballgame around.” -Max Scherzer [MLB]

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light

“Tonight was kind of a weird night. Did a lot of things right. Didn’t walk anybody… used all my pitches, everything was working. But later in the game — typically you win or lose ballgames on your last 15 pitches.” --Max Scherzer [MLB]

That split the night

“We’re frustrated. You can sense it. You see it. We’re not playing well. We know it. We’re a good team. We’re just not doing what we need to do.” -David Robertson [MLB]

And touched the sound of silence

“It’s been tough the last three days,” Nimmo said. “Honestly, we probably could have come out of here with a sweep ourselves. But that’s the way that things go.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]