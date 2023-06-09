Mets call up Luis Guillorme and Zach Muckenhirn, DFA Stephen Nogosek

Prior to tonight’s series opener against the Pirates, the Mets officially called up Luis Guillorme to take the place of an injured Pete Alonso, who landed on the IL with a bone bruise and a sprain in his left wrist. The Mets also made a move to help their over-worked bullpen, bringing back Zach Muckenhirn while DFA’ing Stephen Nogosek.

Prior to his demotion, Luis Guillorme was slashing .233/.324/.267 with a 76 wRC+ in 60 at-bats this season. He last appeared in a game on May 15, and he was sent down a couple of days later when Mark Vientos got the call. With Alonso hitting the shelf, Guillorme returns to add some infield depth and another bat off the bench. It also allows the club to rest Francisco Lindor, who has been mired in a slump and has not gotten any breaks. Alonso is expected to miss three to four weeks with the injury, according to the team.

With the bullpen also in need of fresh arms, the Mets recalled left-hander Muckenhirn, who allowed one earned run on five hits over 3 2⁄ 3 innings (2.45 ERA) in two appearances for the Mets earlier this season. He will replace Nogosek, who has pitched to a 5.61 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 25 2⁄ 3 innings for the Mets. He pitched last night, allowing one earned run over 1 1⁄ 3 innings against the Braves. In parts of four years with New York, he owns a 5.02 ERA, a 5.75 FIP, and a 1.50 WHIP in 57 1⁄ 3 innings.

As a final tidbit, the Mets also shared Tomás Nido, who was recently designated for assignment, has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.