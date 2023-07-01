Meet the Mets

Rejoice, everyone: one of the most awful months in recent Mets memory has finally come to an end. It ended much the same way that things have gone through all of June: with a disappointing defeat. Facing the San Francisco Giants in the series opener at Citi Field, the Mets held a two-run lead late in the game, but David Robertson gave up a three-run home run to Patrick Bailey in the eighth inning, leading to a 5-4 loss. With that, the Mets’ final record in June stands at 7-19. July can’t possibly be quite this bad... right?

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday, MLB.com

Jeremy Hefner is trying (and failing) to turn the Mets’ pitching staff around.

The Mets are feeling very Wilpon-ian right now as doubt permeates throughout the entire team.

Despite a crucial caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth last night, the Mets have been very successful stealing bases and should probably try to steal even more.

Even if the Mets do end up selling at the deadline, people around the league don’t expect them to trade Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander.

Tommy Pham’s recent success has seen him in the lineup nearly every day, with Mark Canha being the main one to get the shaft as a result.

Jose Quintana made what could potentially be his final rehab outing last night.

Edwin Díaz continued his rehab with some throwing at Citi Field.

Michael Conforto made his return to Citi Field and felt all the emotions.

Around the National League

The Braves gave a proper shellacking to the Marlins, hitting a whopping six home runs to propel them to a 16-4 victory.

Atlanta had themselves a very good June, setting a franchise record for home runs in a month with 61.

The Phillies struggled to get a big hit and fell to Josiah Gray and the Nationals 2-1 as a result.

Luis Arraez ended June with a .390 batting average as his quest for .400 enters the fourth month of the season.

Around Major League Baseball

The league revealed the jerseys that the AL and NL All-Star teams will be rocking in a few weeks.

The Rangers made one of the first big trades of the season, acquiring Aroldis Chapman from the Royals to bolster their bullpen.

It’s time for midseason grades! Don’t look at what the Mets got.

Adam Wainwright’s struggles have reached a new low and the veteran starter is trying to maintain his confidence.

Nick Stellini wrote about the importance of MLB’s Pride Nights as June comes to a close.

Mookie Betts will be participating in this year’s Home Run Derby.

Marcus Stroman may once again find himself moving to a new team at the trade deadline.

MLB.com provided some predictions for July—the first one of which will definitely not come true.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vasilis Drimalitis previewed yet another series that the Mets are likely to lose.

Joe Sokolowski compiled another week of disappointing quotes about the Mets.

This Date in Mets History

Dwight Gooden became the all-time leader in home runs hit by Mets pitchers (a record that is unlikely to be topped, unless a certain Angels star makes his way to New York...) on this date in 1993.