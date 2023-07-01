Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/1/23: A good day? In this economy?

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 10, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

Oh look, four runs given up in the ninth inning of a loss, that’s an old favorite. Jose Quintana didn’t look so good, but is at least theoretically inching closer to a return to major league action. Both Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos went hitless.

Roster Alert: New York Mets sent LHP José Quintana on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

HARTFORD 4, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

Jaylen Palmer’s 1st Double-A home run and Jose Peroza’s tenth on the season weren’t enough because Junior Santos still isn’t good. Wherefore art thou Matt Rudick?

BROOKLYN 5, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)

Where has this version of Blade Tidwell been all season? Seven innings, eleven strikeouts, and most importantly zero walks is what we want to see from a college arm who should be dominating this level. Maybe this is the start of a turnaround. In that vein, Kevin Parada went deep and has his OPS on the season up above 800 again. A brief bright spot from the organization yesterday.

ST. LUCIE 4, DUNEDIN 3 (BOX)

A home run from Jett Williams is all I need to see to be happy with this game. Jordany Ventura still has no control, but seeing my favorite prospect in the system go deep in a win is a big positive.

REHAB ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed OF Eduardo Salazar on the 7-day injured list.

SUSPENDED (RAIN)

Star of the Night

Blade Tidwell

Goat of the Night

Joey Luchessi