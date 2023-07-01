Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/1/23: A good day? In this economy?

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (34-43)
SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 10, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)
Oh look, four runs given up in the ninth inning of a loss, that’s an old favorite. Jose Quintana didn’t look so good, but is at least theoretically inching closer to a return to major league action. Both Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos went hitless.
- CF Rafael Ortega: 1-4, BB
- LF Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 0-4, K
- 1B Luke Voit: 0-4, R, K
- RF DJ Stewart: 1-4, R, HR (16), 2 RBI
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 1-3, 2 R, HR (10), RBI, BB, K, E (1)
- DH Carlos Cortes: 1-3, R, 3B, RBI, BB
- 2B Luke Ritter: 2-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- C Michael Perez: 0-3, BB, E (1)
- REHAB ALERT: LHP Jose Quintana: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- RHP Reed Garrett: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- LHP Joey Lucchesi: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, L (6-2)
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Roster Alert: New York Mets sent LHP José Quintana on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (36-36)
HARTFORD 4, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)
Jaylen Palmer’s 1st Double-A home run and Jose Peroza’s tenth on the season weren’t enough because Junior Santos still isn’t good. Wherefore art thou Matt Rudick?
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-5, 2 K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 0-3, BB, K, SB
- 3B Jose Peroza: 2-3, R, HR (10), RBI, BB
- DH Brandon McIlwain: 0-4, K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 0-4, 2 K
- C Jose Mena: 0-4
- SS Branden Fryman: 2-4, R, 2 3B
- 1B Warren Saunders: 1-4, RBI, K
- PR Tanner Murphy: 0-0
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 1-3, R, HR (1), RBI, BB, K
- RHP Junior Santos: 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, L (3-6)
- LHP Tyler Thomas: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Marcel Renteria: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/6-1)
BROOKLYN 5, JERSEY SHORE 1 (BOX)
Where has this version of Blade Tidwell been all season? Seven innings, eleven strikeouts, and most importantly zero walks is what we want to see from a college arm who should be dominating this level. Maybe this is the start of a turnaround. In that vein, Kevin Parada went deep and has his OPS on the season up above 800 again. A brief bright spot from the organization yesterday.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, 2B, RBI, K
- DH Kevin Parada: 1-4, R, HR (8), RBI, 2 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-3, R, HR (6), RBI, BB, K
- 3B William Lugo: 0-4, 2 K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 1-4, R, K
- 1B Chase Estep: 1-3, R
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 0-2, R, K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-2, RBI, BB
- SS Cesar Berbesi: 0-2, RBI
- RHP Blade Tidwell: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K, W (5-3)
- RHP Paul Gervase: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, S (2)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/2-3)
ST. LUCIE 4, DUNEDIN 3 (BOX)
A home run from Jett Williams is all I need to see to be happy with this game. Jordany Ventura still has no control, but seeing my favorite prospect in the system go deep in a win is a big positive.
- CF Jett Williams: 2-4, R, HR (4), RBI
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 1-4, K
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 1-4, R, 2 K
- DH Vincent Perozo: 0-4, 3 K
- RF Karell Paz: 0-3, K
- LF Dyron Campos: 2-3, R, HR (2), 2 RBI
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 0-3, K
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-2, BB, K
- 2B Luis Castillo: 1-3, R, HR (2), RBI, K
- RHP Jordany Ventura: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- RHP Elliot Johnstone: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Luis Montas: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Saul Garcia: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, S (2)
REHAB ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed OF Eduardo Salazar on the 7-day injured list.
Rookie: FCL Mets (10-7)
SUSPENDED (RAIN)
Star of the Night
Blade Tidwell
Goat of the Night
Joey Luchessi
Loading comments...