Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/10/23: There’s Brooklyn and then there’s everyone else

WORCESTER 5, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

Tylor Megill pitched well, but the bullpen blew things for the Mets…lemme know if you’ve heard that one before. The right-hander allowed a pair of runs in the fourth but left the game in line for the win after Luke Voit drove in a run in the third on a single, Mark Vientos drew a bases loaded walk in the fourth, and Luke Ritter homered in the fifth. Sean Reid-Foley replaced Megill in the seventh and tossed a 1-2-3 inning but wasn’t so lucky in the eighth. The right-hander gave up three runs to blow things and sink Syracuse, their ninth loss in the past ten games.

PORTLAND 2, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

Christian Scott started the series off with a poor start and ended it with another dud, though I guess calling this start a dud might be a little harsh. The right-hander gave up a leadoff single to start the fourth and followed that up with a home run, and just like that, Binghamton was trailing 2-0. Having pitched earlier in the week, he wasn’t going to go that deep in this ballgame and failed to get out of the inning after allowing another single. Agustin Ruiz broke up the shutout with a sac fly, but that would be all the Ponies could manage. With the loss, Binghamton is now 2-8 in their last 10 games.

BROOKLYN 7, WILMINGTON 2 (BOX)

Brooklyn’s strong second half continued Sunday afternoon with a late inning comeback over the Blue Rocks. Trailing by a run going into the eighth inning, four hits and a Wilmington fielding error led to four runs cross the plate and a 5-2 Cyclones lead. The same thing happened in the ninth, a couple of hits and a Wilmington error, and the Cyclones added a few more runs to their tally, just in case. They weren’t needed, and the Cyclones won their eleventh game in fifteen so far in the second half- a mark it took them nearly a month-and-a-half to reach in the first half.

LAKELAND 5, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

Another day, another loss for St. Lucie. Their eighth loss in their last ten games, in fact…Notice a theme? Javier Atencio gave up four runs in the bottom of the second, and that basically was the end of that. The rehabbing Jose Peroza had a multi-hit game as did the recently returned Jacob Reimer, but nothing of particular note happened in this one.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Mark Vientos

Goat of the Night

Sean Reid-Foley