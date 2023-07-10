Mets Morning News: Intermission

Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer had a gave up five runs on two Manny Machado home runs, giving him his worst mid-season ERA since 2012 as the Mets enter the break six games under .500.

In night one of the MLB Draft, the Mets selected shortstop Colin Houck with their first pick and Old Friend Brandon Sproat with their second.

Coming out of the break, the Mets will have their best pitchers lined up against the Dodgers, which is neat, I guess.

Proving that nothing good was meant to last on this planet of pain, Tommy Pham left Sunday’s game with a sore groin and will undergo an MRI today.

Denyi Reyes cleared waivers and remains in the organization after being outrighted to Syracuse.

As long as Francisco Alvarez keeps hitting well, he won’t be getting many days off.

Pete Alonso looks to reclaim his crown and win his third Home Run Derby in four tries tonight at 8:00.

Around the National League East

Patrick Corbin and the Nationals once again took down the mighty Rangers, this time in a 7-2 contest to give Washington a series victory.

All Star Bryce Elder had a less than optimal day in Tampa as he gave up seven runs in Atlanta’s 10-4 loss to the Rays.

The Marlins battered Aaron Nola to end their first half with a 7-3 win over the Phillies.

With the first half of the season in the books, Luis Arraez officially enters the All Star Game with a .383 batting average.

Around Major League Baseball

On Sunday in Seattle, the first day of the 2023 MLB Draft took place.

It’s still determined which level it’ll be at, but first overall pick Paul Skenes will pitch somewhere in the Pirates organization before the year is over.

Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson became the first coach fired in-season during the 25 years of the Cashman administration.

Still dealing with his toe injury, elected American League starting outfielder Aaron Judge will not be traveling to Seattle for the All Star festivities.

Jackson Holliday, baseball’s top prospect, is being promoted to AA by the Baltimore Orioles.

The Royals designated St. Johns product Amir Garrett for assignment, so naturally he has the strongest Mets Aura one can have.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2009, the Mets made one of the trades in history as they sent Ryan Church to Atlanta for Jeff Francoeur.