Open Thread: 2023 Home Run Derby

After falling short in 2022, Pete Alonso is part of his fourth Home Run Derby, and looking to win his third, which would put him in rarified air. If Alonso can win tonight, he will join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time winner. As it stands, Alonso is tied with Prince Fielder and Yoenis Céspedes with two wins.

As has been the recent tradition, the field is set up as a bracket. Here is tonight’s bracket for T-Mobile Park in Seattle:

(1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez

(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

Broadcast

Time: 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN