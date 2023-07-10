Open thread: 2023 MLB Draft, Day 2, 7/10/23

The Pittsburgh Pirates made the first overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft and selected Paul Skenes, a left-handed pitcher from Louisiana State University who posted a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings for the 2023 champion Tigers with 72 hits allowed, 20 walks, and 209 strikeouts.

With their first selection in the draft, the 32nd overall pick, the Mets selected Colin Houck, a shortstop from Parkview High School in Lilburn. This past spring, Houck hit .487/.589/.857 in 40 games with 14 doubles, 3 triples, 8 homers, 16 stolen bases in 17 attempts, and 27 walks to 27 strikeouts. With their second round selection, the Mets selected Brandon Sproat, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Florida. Sproat appeared in 19 games this past season and posted a 4.66 ERA in 102.1 innings with 81 hits allowed, 43 walks, and 134 strikeouts.

In the third round, the Mets will be getting two picks, the 91st overall selection and then an additional pick, the 101st overall selection, due to their failure to sign Brandon Sproat in 2022. Their fourth round pick will be the 123rd overall selection and following that, they will be receiving two picks in the qualifying free agent compensation pick round, 134th overall for losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers and 135th overall for losing Chris Bassitt to the Toronto Blue Jays. Rounding out the first five rounds, they will then make the 159th overall selection in the fifth round.