2023 Mets Draft profile: Austin Troesser

A native of Loose Creek, Missouri, Austin Troesser attended Fatima High School in Westphalia, Missouri, who he helped lead to the Missouri Class 3 State Championship in 2019 by throwing an 11-strikeout complete game. The right-hander went undrafted after graduating in 2020 and attended the University of Missouri, where he walked onto the baseball team. In his freshman year, he appeared in two games in total, giving up 7 earned runs in 2.1 innings total, allowing 5 hits, walking 2, and striking out 1. That summer, he pitched for the Greeneville Flyboys in the newly reorganized Appalachian League. He appeared in 11 games that summer and posted a 2.78 ERA in 22.2 innings, allowing 16 hits, walking 7, and striking out 39. He returned to Mizzou in 2022 and appeared in 13 games, throwing 29.2 innings in total. He enjoyed a breakout season, leading the team with a 3.64 ERA, allowing 25 hits, walking 17, and striking out 22. He was unable to keep that momentum going this past spring, posting a 4.73 ERA in 45.2 innings in 22 games, allowing 38 hits, walking 17, and striking out 53. Following the conclusion of the season, Troesser entered the transfer portal after Tigers head coach Steve Bieser was fired at the conclusion of the season.

The right-hander is tall and lanky, standing 6’3” and weighing 190-pounds. He throws from a three-quarters arm slot, folding his top half over to lower his release point. There is effort in his delivery, negatively impacting his command, but he gets every possible mile per hour out of his arm as possible. He has a big-time fastball, sitting in the mid-90s and topping out at 98 MPH with 20.8 inches of induced vertical break and a power curve.