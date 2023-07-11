Mets Morning News: Alonso loses to J-Rod in HR Derby, Senga works overtime to recruit Ohtani

Meet the Mets

For the second straight year, Pete Alonso lost to Julio Rodríguez in the Home Run Derby. This time, he fell in the first round after J-Rod set a truly unbeatable pace by socking a single-round record 41 dingers. Alonso ended up with 21 homers.

Alonso had some kind words for his opponent following his first round defeat.

Alonso made a promise to his travel ball coach, Mike Friedlein, as a teenager. He was set to fulfill that promise this year but, unfortunately, a forearm issue prevented Friedlein from pitching to Alonso in the derby. Aaron Myers took Friedlein’s place pitching to Alonso in the derby.

Kodai Senga joked about recruiting Shohei Ohtani to the Mets. Ohtani discussed the relationship he had with Senga in Japan. In general, Ohtani’s future has been a hot topic since he arrived in Seattle.

Imaging on Tommy Pham came back negative after he suffered a groin injury on Sunday. He will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Francisco Lindor has the 14th most popular jersey among major league players. He is the only Met to rank in the top 20.

Pat Ragazzo discusses what the Mets front office might be thinking ahead of the August 1 trade deadline.

Jon Harper graded every Met player’s first half performance.

Around the National League East

The red-hot Braves could be getting a big weapon back, as Max Fried just completed his first rehab start.

Aidan Miller, the first round pick of the Phillies, has exhibited ‘raw power’ since middle school.

The Marlins reinstated starter Johnny Cueto from the 60-day IL.

Around Major League Baseball

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby, joining his father, who won it back in 2007. They became the first father-son pair to win the Home Run Derby.

Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley was roasted by some fans on Twitter for the pitches he was throwing to Adolis García during the derby. As a result, García managed just 17 hoemrs in the first round.

The New York Times announced they will disband their sports department. They will have the staff of The Athletic “provide the bulk of the coverage for sporting events, athletes, and leagues for Times readers”.

The Yankees have hired Sean Casey for their recently-vacated hitting coach position.

Gerrit Cole got the nod to start the All Star Game for the American League. Zac Gallen will get the start for the National League.

The full All Star game lineups were also revealed.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2006, David Wright homered in his first All Star game at-bat. In total, the Mets sent a franchise record six players to the Midsummer Classic.