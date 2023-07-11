From Complex To Queens, Episode 231: 2023 MLB Draft, Part 2

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

It was a busy day two of the 2023 MLB Draft for the Mets. In total, they had 11 picks.

With their third round pick, the Mets selected Nolan McLean, a two-way player from Oklahoma State University. With their second third round pick, compensation from not signing Brandon Sproat last season , the Mets selected Kade Morris, a right-handed relief pitcher from the University of Nevada. With their fourth round pick, the Mets selected Wyatt Hudepohl, a right-handed pitcher from UNC Charlotte. With their first pick in the free agency compensation round, compensation for Jacob deGrom signing with Texas, the Mets selected AJ Ewing, a shortstop from Springboro High School in Springboro, Ohio. With their second pick in the free agency compensation round, compensation for Chris Bassitt signing with Texas, the Mets selected Austin Troesser, a right-handed relief pitcher from the University of Missouri.

With their fifth round pick, the Mets selected Zach Thornton, a left-handed starter from Grand Canyon University. With their sixth round pick, the Mets selected the Mets selected Jack Wenninger, a right-handed starter from the University of Illinois. With their seventh round pick, the Mets selected Noah Hall, a right-handed starter from the University of South Carolina. With their eighth round pick, the Mets selected Boston Baro, a shortstop from Capistrano Valley High School in Mission Viejo, California. With their ninth round pick, the Mets selected Nick Lorusso, a third baseman from the University of Maryland. With their tenth round pick, the Mets selected Christian Pregent, a catcher from Stetson University.

