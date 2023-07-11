2023 Mets Draft profile: Noah Hall

A graduate of Providence High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he posted a 1.66 ERA with 103 strikeouts in his senior year, Noah Hall went undrafted after graduating in 2019, attending Appalachian State College in Boone, North Carolina. He pitched for the Mountaineers for two seasons, 2020 and 2021, posting a 1.80 ERA in 20.0 innings in his freshman year, allowing 13 hits, walking 10, and striking out 21, and then posted a 3.99 ERA in 49.2 innings in his sophomore year, allowing 39 hits, walking 23, and striking out 52. He played baseball in the Cape Cod Baseball League that summer, suiting up for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks and appeared in two games, allowing four runs, three earned. He did not return to Appalachian State for his junior year, instead transferring to the University of South Carolina.

He struggled a bit, facing SEC hitters for the first time while also adjusting to being utilized as a starting pitcher, posting a 4.34 ERA in 76.2 innings, allowing 75 hits, walking 31, and striking out 78. His performance got him noticed, and the Milwaukee Brewers drafted him in the 20 round of the 2022 MLB Draft, the fifth last player selected in the draft. Hall did not sign with the Brewers, opting to return to the Gamecocks for his senior season. The right-hander got off to a strong start to the 2023 season, winning SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and SEC Pitcher of the Week Awards in February and March, but a back injury caused his season to come to a sudden halt in late March. All in all, Hall posted a 3.29 ERA in 41.0 innings over 7 starts with 38 hits allowed, 9 walks, and 43 strikeouts.

The 6’5”, 195-pound right-hander has unique pitching mechanics, sweeping his lead foot across the pitching rubber before starting into his wind-up. He does not do this when runners are on base, and his delivery is otherwise mundane, throwing from a high-three-quarters arm slot.

His fastball sits in the mid-to-low-90s, topping out at 96 MPH. It is otherwise an average pitch except for the fact that his changeup plays off of the pitch. Hall’s changeup is an above-average offering, arguably one of the better individual changeups in the 2023 MLB Draft class, generating a 55% whiff rate this past spring. It is a weapon against left-handers and right-handers, possessing a high spin rate that causes it to dive arm-side and drop off of the table. Rounding out his arsenal is a mid-80s slider that does showing some promise thanks to its tight spin and high spin rate, but Hall primarily lives off of his fastball-changeup combination.