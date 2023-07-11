2023 Mets Draft profile: Boston Baro

A three-year letterwinner at Capistrano Valley High School in Mission Viejo, California, Boston Baro is a California native but named as such because he was born into a family of Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins fans. He began his baseball career on the Eagles junior varsity team in his sophomore year but was promoted to varsity midway through the 2020 season and never looked back, developing into one of the better middle infielders in California.

A left handed hitter, Baro stands slightly open at the plate, holding his hands high and his bat wrapped behind his head at 10:00. He has a loose, easy swing, getting full extension of his arms. Thin and wiry, standing 6’2”, 170-pounds at the present, he shows gap power but should grow into foul-pole-to-foul-pole power in the future. He does not strike out much and scouts and evaluators consider his zone awareness exceptional.

On the dirt, Baro is a strong defender at short who shows a knack for the position, displaying clean footwork, a smooth glove, soft hands, and an above-average arm in terms of strength and accuracy. He has fringy range for the position, but the rest of his defensive skillset should allow him to remain there in the long term future given his age.

Originally committed to the University of New Mexico, Baro currently has a commitment to UCLA.