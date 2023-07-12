From Complex To Queens, Episode 232: 2023 MLB Draft, Part 3

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Day three concluded the 2023 MLB Draft.

With their 11th round pick, the Mets selected Brett Banks, a right-handed senior pitcher from UNC Wilmington. With their 12th round pick, the Mets selected Brady Kirtner, a right-handed pitcher from Virginia Tech. With their 13th round pick, the Mets selected Ben Simon, a right-handed pitcher from Elon University. With their 14th round pick, the Mets selected John Valle, a right-handed prep pitcher from Jefferson High School in Tampa, Florida. With their 15th round pick, the Mets selected Justin Lawson, a right-handed senior pitcher from North Carolina State.

With their 16th round pick, the Mets selected Jake Zitella, a prep third baseman from St Charles East High School in St. Charles, Illinois. With their 17th round pick, the Mets selected Bryce Jenkins, a right-handed senior pitcher from the University of Tennessee. With their 18th round pick, the Mets selected Gavyn Jones, a left-handed prep pitcher from White Oak High School in White Oak, Texas. With their 19th round pick, the Mets selected Christian Little, right-handed pitcher from LSU. With their 20th round pick, the Mets selected Kellum Clark, an outfielder from Mississippi State University.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to all of our Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Visit our Patreon for bonus episodes and to help directly support the podcasters whose work you’ve enjoyed for years.

Got any questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!