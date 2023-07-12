Mets Morning News: National League tops AL in All-Star game

Meet the Mets

Pete Alonso made a nice defensive play in the 8th inning of last night’s All-Star game to help secure the win for the National League.

Alexis Diaz, Edwin’s brother, said Edwin is progressing well and hopes to see him out on the field really soon.

Kodai Senga did not pitch in the All-Star game as his plan is to stay on track and focus on the second half.

Nolan McLean is set to be a two-way player in the Mets farm system.

Around the National League East

The Marlins reinstated Johnny Cueto from the 60-day IL.

Around Major League Baseball

In the 2023 edition of the Midsummer Classic, the NL beat the AL 3-2 for the first time since 2012. Elias Diaz hit the go-ahead two-run homer and was named the game’s MVP.

Josh Hader is among six key players who may be trade deadline acquisitions in the coming weeks.

Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf during the Home Run Derby and is listed as day-to-day.

Could MLB extend the pitch clock come the postseason?

The biggest question throughout All-Star week is where will Shohei Ohtani end up this winter?

Before MLB expands to 32 teams, the Oakland and Tampa Bay situations need to be straightened out said Commissioner Rob Manfred.

This Date in Mets History

Doc, Darryl, and Gary Carter all started in the All-Star game on this date in 1988.