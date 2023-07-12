2023 Mets Draft profile: Ben Simon

Princeton native Ben Simon was the definition of student-athlete while attending Hightstown High School down in Mercer County. A four-year starter in both baseball and basketball who wore the captain’s ‘C’ for three years in baseball and two years in basketball, Simon struck out 93 batters in 97.2 innings over the course of his high school career, posting a 3.16 ERA in 37.3 innings with 34 strikeouts as a junior but missing his final season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After graduating, he attended Elon University to study applied mathematics, pitching for the Phoenix as well. In 2021, his freshman year, the 19-year-old split his time in the starting rotation and the bullpen, posting an 8.44 ERA in 32.0 innings, allowing 42 hits, walking 17, and striking out 35. He was used exclusively out of the bullpen in 2022 and seemed to respond, posting a 3.48 ERA in 31.0 innings over 23 games, allowing 26 hits, walking 11, and striking out 36. He repeated that success this past spring, taking on the role of team closer, posting a 3.20 ERA in 25.1 innings over 21 appearances, allowing 27 hits, walking 8, and striking out 32.

Simon is small for a pitcher, standing 5’11” and weighing a shade under 200 pounds, but he brings the heat. His fastball sits in the mid-90s, touching the high-90s with regularity, and thanks to a high spin rate, the pitch has late zip. He complements the pitch with a low-to-mid-70s power curve and the occasional slider or changeup. The right-hander throws from a three-quarters arm slot with a loose, easy arm, with simple and repeatable mechanics.