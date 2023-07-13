Mets Morning News: All quiet before the second half begins

Meet the Mets

The second half will serve as a fresh start for a team that underperformed in the first half, but with the trade deadline looming the organization will have some decisions to make.

When the season starts up again there are questions the team will be facing that they will need to answer both as a team and an organization.

Both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer will need to be better if this team has any hope of contending when the season starts up again.

After exiting the last game of the first half with a groin injury, Tommy Pham received some positive news after undergoing a MRI and is considered day-to-day.

A.J. Ewing was recently taken in this year’s draft by the Mets and will sign with the team instead of heading to college.

Prospect Dakota Hawkins went undrafted but ended up signing with the Mets after the draft ended.

Around the National League East

The Marlins have been one of the biggest surprises so far this season and it is due in large part to their GM Kim Ng.

The Phillies placed infielder Josh Harrison on the IL with a wrist contusion.

What can reasonably be expected of the Nationals in the second half of the season?

Around Major League Baseball

In 2024, Major League Baseball will play four games abroad with the Dodgers and Padres opening the season with the first game in South Korea.

With the draft coming to a close, which teams added the most promising prospects to their organizations?

With the new shift rule being implemented this season, some players have benefitted more than others from the new rule.

The mayor of Oakland met with Rob Manfred to share the city’s plans to keep the Athletics in Oakland.

Despite the numerous scandals, black eyes for the sport, rule changes, and general fan unhappiness that has happened under Manfred’s watch, Manfred thinks he is still the man for the job.

