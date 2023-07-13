 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Mets Draft Pick Signing Tracker

Check back in here for updates on the Mets’ 2023 draft picks.

By Chris McShane
MLB Draft presented by Nike Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

With the 2023 draft having wrapped up, we’ve once again compiled the list of the Mets’ picks and will be updating this page with the signing status of those players. As per usual, you can click on each player’s name to read Steve Sypa’s draft profile of the player.

Round 1

Player: Colin Houck, SS, Parkview High School (GA)
Slot Value: $2.61 million
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 2

Player: Brandon Sproat, RHP, Florida
Slot Value: $1.47 million
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 3

Player: Nolan McLean, TWP, Oklahoma State
Slot Value: $747.6k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 3

Player: Kade Morris, RHP, Nevada
Slot Value: $666.5k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 4

Player: Wyatt Hudepohl, RHP, UNC Charlotte
Slot Value: $536.5k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 4C

Player: A.J. Ewing, SS, Springboro HS (OH)
Slot Value: $483k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 4C

Player: Austin Troesser, RHP, Missouri
Slot Value: $478.2k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 5

Player: Zach Thornton, LHP, Grand Canyon University
Slot Value: $378k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 6

Player: Jack Wenninger, RHP, Illinois
Slot Value: $299.8k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 7

Player: Noah Hall, RHP, South Carolina
Slot Value: $235k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 8

Player: Boston Baro, SS, Capistrano Valley HS (CA)
Slot Value: $192.9k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 9

Player: Nick Lorusso, 3B, Maryland
Slot Value: $175.1k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 10

Player: Christian Pregent, C, Stetson University
Slot Value: $165.8k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 11

Player: Brett Banks, RHP, UNC Wilmington
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 12

Player: Brady Kirtner, RHP, Virginia Tech
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 13

Player: Ben Simon, RHP, Elon University
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 14

Player: John Valle, RHP, Thomas Jefferson HS (FL)
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 15

Player: Justin Lawson, RHP, North Carolina State University
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 16

Player: Jake Zitella, 3B, St. Charles East HS (IL)
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 17

Player: Bryce Jenkins, RHP, Tennessee
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 18

Player: Gavyn Jones, LHP, White Oak HS (TX)
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 19

Player: Christian Little, RHP, LSU
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned

Round 20

Player: Kellum Clark, OF, Mississippi State
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned

