2023 Mets Draft Pick Signing Tracker

With the 2023 draft having wrapped up, we’ve once again compiled the list of the Mets’ picks and will be updating this page with the signing status of those players. As per usual, you can click on each player’s name to read Steve Sypa’s draft profile of the player.

Round 1

Player: Colin Houck, SS, Parkview High School (GA)

Slot Value: $2.61 million

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 2

Player: Brandon Sproat, RHP, Florida

Slot Value: $1.47 million

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 3

Player: Nolan McLean, TWP, Oklahoma State

Slot Value: $747.6k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 3

Player: Kade Morris, RHP, Nevada

Slot Value: $666.5k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 4

Player: Wyatt Hudepohl, RHP, UNC Charlotte

Slot Value: $536.5k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 4C

Player: A.J. Ewing, SS, Springboro HS (OH)

Slot Value: $483k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 4C

Player: Austin Troesser, RHP, Missouri

Slot Value: $478.2k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 5

Player: Zach Thornton, LHP, Grand Canyon University

Slot Value: $378k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 6

Player: Jack Wenninger, RHP, Illinois

Slot Value: $299.8k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 7

Player: Noah Hall, RHP, South Carolina

Slot Value: $235k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 8

Player: Boston Baro, SS, Capistrano Valley HS (CA)

Slot Value: $192.9k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 9

Player: Nick Lorusso, 3B, Maryland

Slot Value: $175.1k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 10

Player: Christian Pregent, C, Stetson University

Slot Value: $165.8k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 11

Player: Brett Banks, RHP, UNC Wilmington

Slot Value: $150k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 12

Player: Brady Kirtner, RHP, Virginia Tech

Slot Value: $150k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 13

Player: Ben Simon, RHP, Elon University

Slot Value: $150k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 14

Player: John Valle, RHP, Thomas Jefferson HS (FL)

Slot Value: $150k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 15

Player: Justin Lawson, RHP, North Carolina State University

Slot Value: $150k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 16

Player: Jake Zitella, 3B, St. Charles East HS (IL)

Slot Value: $150k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 17

Player: Bryce Jenkins, RHP, Tennessee

Slot Value: $150k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 18

Player: Gavyn Jones, LHP, White Oak HS (TX)

Slot Value: $150k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 19

Player: Christian Little, RHP, LSU

Slot Value: $150k

Signing status: Unsigned

Round 20

Player: Kellum Clark, OF, Mississippi State

Slot Value: $150k

Signing status: Unsigned