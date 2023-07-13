2023 Mets Draft Pick Signing Tracker

With the 2023 draft having wrapped up, we’ve once again compiled the list of the Mets’ picks and will be updating this page with the signing status of those players. As per usual, you can click on each player’s name to read Steve Sypa’s draft profile of the player.
Round 1
Player: Colin Houck, SS, Parkview High School (GA)
Slot Value: $2.61 million
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 2
Player: Brandon Sproat, RHP, Florida
Slot Value: $1.47 million
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 3
Player: Nolan McLean, TWP, Oklahoma State
Slot Value: $747.6k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 3
Player: Kade Morris, RHP, Nevada
Slot Value: $666.5k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 4
Player: Wyatt Hudepohl, RHP, UNC Charlotte
Slot Value: $536.5k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 4C
Player: A.J. Ewing, SS, Springboro HS (OH)
Slot Value: $483k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 4C
Player: Austin Troesser, RHP, Missouri
Slot Value: $478.2k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 5
Player: Zach Thornton, LHP, Grand Canyon University
Slot Value: $378k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 6
Player: Jack Wenninger, RHP, Illinois
Slot Value: $299.8k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 7
Player: Noah Hall, RHP, South Carolina
Slot Value: $235k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 8
Player: Boston Baro, SS, Capistrano Valley HS (CA)
Slot Value: $192.9k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 9
Player: Nick Lorusso, 3B, Maryland
Slot Value: $175.1k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 10
Player: Christian Pregent, C, Stetson University
Slot Value: $165.8k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 11
Player: Brett Banks, RHP, UNC Wilmington
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 12
Player: Brady Kirtner, RHP, Virginia Tech
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 13
Player: Ben Simon, RHP, Elon University
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 14
Player: John Valle, RHP, Thomas Jefferson HS (FL)
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 15
Player: Justin Lawson, RHP, North Carolina State University
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 16
Player: Jake Zitella, 3B, St. Charles East HS (IL)
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 17
Player: Bryce Jenkins, RHP, Tennessee
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 18
Player: Gavyn Jones, LHP, White Oak HS (TX)
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 19
Player: Christian Little, RHP, LSU
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned
Round 20
Player: Kellum Clark, OF, Mississippi State
Slot Value: $150k
Signing status: Unsigned
