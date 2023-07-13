MLB releases 2024 schedule, Mets open at home against Brewers

While we’re just past the half-way point of the 2023 MLB season, the league has released their schedule for the 2024 season. The Mets will begin the season on Thursday, March 28 against the Brewers at Citi Field. They will bookmark their 2024 campaign against that same Milwaukee club on Sunday, September 29 at American Family Field.

The centerpiece of the team’s calendar next year will be their series in London on June 8 and June 9 against the Phillies. The team will enjoy two days off before that series, and one day off after that series before they return home for a six-game homestand. In general, MLB is expanding their global reach beginning in 2024, with games in London, Seoul (Dodgers vs. Padres, March 20-21, MLB Opening Day) Mexico(Astros vs. Rockies, April 27-28), and the Dominican Republic (Red Sox vs. Rays, March 9-10 during Spring Training).

Also of note, the Mets will go on two extended west coast swings in August. They will face the Angels, the Rockies, and the Mariners to start the month, then return home for nine straight against the Athletics, Marlins, and Orioles, before hitting the road again to face the Padres, the Diamondbacks, and the White Sox. The Mets will play the division-leading Braves in April (road), May (home), July (home), and September (road). They will face off with the Yankees in the Subway Series in June (Queens) and July (the Bronx) for two games apiece.

The Mets begin the second half of their 2023 campaign tomorrow night against the Dodgers at Citi Field. The Amazins currently find themselves seven games out of the final playoff spot in the National League.