Mets Morning News: The second half begins

Meet the Mets

Tommy Pham went on a behind-the-scenes tour of Mitchell & Ness.

Will Sammon and Tim Britton wrote up some All-Star break notes.

If you’re ready to look beyond the Mets’ 2023 season, there’s some good news: The 2024 schedule is out. The details of the Mets’ series in London are included.

The Ringer looks at the current Mets.

Around the National League East

Braves reliever Nick Anderson hit the 60-day injured list.

Around Major League Baseball

There is still no timetable for Aaron Judge’s return.

The Rockies signed Chris Flexen to a minor league deal.

The Dodgers signed Jake Marisnick to a major league deal.

Minor league players will soon be receiving their shares of their lawsuit against Major League Baseball.

Here are some of the best value picks from the draft.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve Sypa continued his excellent run of draft profiles by covering Gavyn Jones, Christian Little, and Kellum Clark.

This Date in Mets History

Today marks the anniversary of Tom Seaver’s excellent performance in the 1970 All-Star Game, Robin Ventura’s birthday, and Bobby Valentine’s 1,000th win.