Mets activate José Quintana from injured list, designate T.J. McFarland for assignment

Before their series opener against the Dodgers at Citi Field this evening, the Mets activated left-handed starting pitcher José Quintana from the injured list and designated fellow left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland for assignment.

The Mets signed Quintana to a two-year deal back in December, but he needed surgery to remove a lesion from his rib in March and started the season on the injured list. After missing a few months, the 34-year-old made five rehab appearances in the Mets’ minor league system starting in the middle of June.

Over the course of 15.2 innings in Single-A, High-A, and Triple-A, he had a 4.60 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 8 walks. For now, though, Quintana is set to join the Mets’ rotation, while David Peterson will move to the major league bullpen.

As for McFarland, who is also 34 years old, the longtime reliever had a 5.40 ERA in just one-and-two-thirds innings with the Mets. He had a 2.76 ERA in 32.2 innings with Syracuse before getting called up to the big leagues in late June.