Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/15/23: Port Sweep Lucie

ROCHESTER 4, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

The long ball dominated the day, with all six runs coming by way of the home run. Rochester ran out to a 3-0 lead due to a three run homer by Old Friend Travis Blankenhorn. Luke Voit and Ronny Maruicio added solo shots to cut the lead to 3-2, but an insurance dinger in the sixth inning by Rochester finished off the scoring in this one.

SOMERSET 4, BINGHAMTON 2 / 7 (BOX)

The game, which was shortened due to rainy conditions, was a closely contested loss for the Rumble Ponies. Dominic Hamel started and saw a lot of the issues that have been plaguing him throughout the year. He only tossed 3.1 innings, largely due to the fact that he surrendered three runs, six hits, walked four, and threw only 50 of his 88 pitches for strikes.

The two teams traded runs in the first, and Brandon McIlwain actually put Binghamton ahead 2-1 on an RBI double in the third. Somerset would put two runs on Hamel in the fourth, and added an insurance run in the sixth.

BROOKLYN 6, GREENSBORO 3 (BOX)

Starting pitcher Blade Tidwell was excellent, again, which is becoming something of a trend for him recently. He surrendered just two runs over 5.2 innings, walking just two and striking out six.

The Brooklyn offense gave him plenty of support, too. Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Chase Estep tied the game with an RBI double, and Mateo Gil gave them a 3-1 lead with a two-run home run. An Alex Ramirez single and William Lugo double would make it 5-2 after the fifth inning, and it would be smooth sailing from there.

GAME ONE: ST. LUCIE 4, JUPITER 1 / 7 (BOX)

Game one, a makeup game from all the way back on June 25th, went swimmingly for St. Lucie. Jupiter ran out to a 1-0 lead after one, and St. Lucie’s bats were held in check until the fourth, when the tying run was scored on a balk of all things. Jett Williams would single home the future winning run in the sixth. An RBI single by Kevin Villavicencio and a RBI double by Yeral Martinez in the seventh inning would serve as a proverbial nail in the coffin for Jupiter.

GAME TWO: ST. LUCIE 5, JUPITER 4 / 7 (BOX)

Jupiter jumped all over Douglas Orellana, putting four runs on him through the first three innings. Carlos Dominguez started the comeback with an RBI double in the fourth, and St. Lucie jumped ahead in the fifth. Vincent Perozo made it 4-3 with a two RBI single, and a Jefrey De Los Santos two RBI double gave them the 5-4 lead they would hold to victory.

FCL METS 3, FCL CARDINALS 3 / SUSPENDED EARLY, LIGHTNING (BOX)

THE FCL Mets twitter account announced that this game will be finished on July 22nd.

Star of the Night

Jett Williams

Goat of the Night

Douglas Orellana