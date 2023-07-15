Dodgers 5, Mets 1-Shocker, the Mets lose again

After one embarrassing loss, the Mets followed it up with another in their 5-1 loss to the Dodgers. After dropping the first game, they have now lost the series to Los Angeles and they extended their losing streak to four after losing the last two to San Diego before the All-Star break. This remains the same exact team from the first half that does not look like they will be going on a run any time soon. They are playing listless, embarrassing baseball and they deserve every inch of their shameful record. With the Trade Deadline inching ever closer, they will most likely be sellers in the coming weeks and this team will look different in the closing months of the season.

The one bright spot is Kodai Senga. Fresh off his All-Star selection, Senga got the start and showed why he is an All-Star in his rookie season. He pitched six fantastic innings while striking out nine. He escaped a bases loaded situation with one out in the sixth with a strikeout and a comebacker he snagged and threw home. It was a great way to end his night in a season where his breakout has been one of the pleasant surprises in an otherwise dismal season. The one blemish in his performance was a home run to Mookie Betts in the third inning. Betts is a phenomenal player who is on a hot streak so there is no shame in giving up a solo home run to a former MVP.

What is a shame, however, is everything else that is the Mets right now. The offense, the defense, the managerial decisions, and everything in between is a horror show. Brandon Nimmo attempted to make this a game the Mets could win when tied the game with a solo shot in the fourth but that was it for the positives. Jeff McNeil and Brett Baty were two other standouts but not in a good way. McNeil had another hitless night and Baty picked up a golden sombrero with three strikeouts. One came in a crucial situation in the eighth when the game was still tied. With a runner on third and one out he struck out on three pitches and was completely overmatched on all three. Then in the ninth he completely misplayed and ball and had it bounce and hit him in the face as a run came home. The floodgates opened and even more runs scored just to add to the misery.

Baty’s misplay was not the only one either. For some unclear reason Buck Showalter continues to play DJ Stewart, and not only did he not get a hit, he also dropped a fly ball in right field. Before the game got out of reach in the ninth, the Dodgers broke the scoreless tie in the previous inning against Adam Ottavino. With first and third and one out, he got the ground ball he needed but a high throw to second by Pete Alonso allowed the go-ahead run to score. Alonso had been having a stellar defensive night but the miscue happened at the worst time which is par for the course for the 2023 Mets.

Kodai Senga remains the lone bright spot on this team but as for everyone else, put a tent on this circus.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

True Blue LA

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Francisco Alvarez, +22.3%

Big Mets loser: Brett Baty, -24% WPA

Mets pitchers: -8.2% WPA

Mets hitters: -41.8% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Alvarez single in eighth

Teh sux0rest play: J.D Martinez single in eighth