Mets Morning News: Mets drop fourth straight

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost to the Dodgers 5-1 in rather embarrassing fashion, despite Kodai Senga’s strong performance in which he allowed a solo homer to Mookie Betts but nothing else over six innings of work. Brandon Nimmo tied the game at one with a solo homer in the fourth, but the Mets were otherwise unable to capitalize on opportunities offensively and a combination of shoddy defense and poor relief pitching doomed the Mets in the late innings.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB.com

One piece of good news: Edwin Díaz’s rehab continues to go well.

Sam Coonrod, who suffered a lat strain in spring training, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment today and could return in late July or early August.

The Mets are playing it safe with Tommy Pham, who is dealing with a lingering groin issue from before the All Star Break and could be a trade chip come the end of the month.

Around the National League East

The Phillies swept a doubleheader from the Padres, winning the first game 6-4 aided in part by a fantastic catch by rookie Johan Rojas and winning Game 2 9-4 buoyed by the long ball.

The Nationals also played a doubleheader, defeating the Cardinals 7-5 in extra innings in Game 1 and losing 9-6 in Game 2.

Jeimer Candelario suffered a bone bruise in Friday’s game, which complicates the Nationals’ trade deadline plans.

The Marlins blew an early lead, falling to the Orioles 6-5.

A rally in the bottom of the ninth fell short, as the Braves lost to the White Sox 6-5.

Braves left-hander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation yesterday.

Around Major League Baseball

For the New York Times, Zach Buchanan wrote a profile on Eric Bach—an openly gay broadcaster for the Fredericksburg Nationals who wants to help spur change when it comes to representation of LGBTQ+ people in baseball.

Esteban Rivera of Fangraphs highlighted four hitters he believes are primed for big second halves.

Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated reviewed the ten worst blown strike calls so far this season.

Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated took a look at four surprising first half teams (Rangers, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Reds) this season and how likely they are to maintain their success in the second half and make the playoffs.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets traded Armando Benitez on this date in 2003—one day after he was the Mets’ sole representative in the All Star Game.