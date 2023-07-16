Mets, Dodgers series finale moved to 5:10 PM EDT

The Mets announced this morning that their series finale against the Dodgers has been moved from 1:10 PM EDT to 5:10 PM EDT because of weather. The forecast calls for thunderstorms in the early afternoon, and the teams figure to be fairly desperate to get the game in.

In all likelihood, the game will only matter to the Dodgers, a team that’s in contention for a division title or a playoff spot. If the game were to be rained out and couldn’t be made up, the Mets have gotten themselves so far out of contention that it probably wouldn’t necessarily have to be played to clarify their place in the standings at the end of the season.

If the game does get postponed, the teams have two mutual off days the rest of the day: Monday, September 4 and Monday, September 25. The Mets wrap up a series at home against the Mariners on September 3, and the Dodgers are scheduled to fly from Los Angeles to Miami to begin a series there on September 5.