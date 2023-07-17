From Complex To Queens, Episode 233: Draft fallout

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

With the Kingdom of Spain ceding the territory of Florida to the United States on this date back in 1821, Steve, Lukas, and Thomas discuss the best Florida Man stories over the years that took place on today’s date in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, the guys discuss how the Mets minor league affiliates did this week.

Following that, they discuss the 2023 MLB Draft and the players who have already agreed to financial terms with the Mets.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to all of our Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Visit our Patreon for bonus episodes and to help directly support the podcasters whose work you’ve enjoyed for years.

Got any questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!