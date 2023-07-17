Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/17/23: Settling back into the groove of baseball

SYRACUSE 8, ROCHESTER 2 (BOX)

Syracuse jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Luke Voit drove in a run that inning on a line drive to center and Abraham Almonte and Luke Ritter joined with home runs, Almonte’s of the three run variety and Ritter of the two run variety. Jaylin Davis hit a two run homer of his own in the third, but it was quickly negated in the top of the fourth when Mike Vasil surrendered a pair of runs. Those runs would end up being the only ones Rochester would score, as Syracuse cruised to victory.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets placed RHP Mike Vasil on the temporarily inactive list.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated RHP Mike Vasil.

SOMERSET 9, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

Binghamton took the initial lead on RBI hits by Brooklyn Cyclone luminaries Jose Mena and Jaylen Palmer but Jose Moreno (and Nolan Clenny) gave them back and then some. Down 7-2, Binghamton started chipping away in the late innings, plating a run apiece in the sixth and seventh, but Dylan Tebrake gave up a Jasson Dominguez RBI triple in his first game with Binghamton, undoing the work the Ponies did earlier.

GREENSBORO 13, BROOKLYN 5 (BOX)

Well, that escalated quickly. Brooklyn had an early 3-0 lead, Joander Suarez was pitching well, and for a while, it looked like Brooklyn would win the game, sweep the series, and win their ninth game in their last ten. And then all hell broke loose. The Grasshoppers scored eight runs in the fifth inning and an additional five in the sixth. The Cyclones offense has been clicking as of late, but the 1927 New York Yankees they are not, and were unable to dig out of the hole the bullpen put them in.

JUPITER 5, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

St. Lucie won the series, taking three games from the Hammerheads but not only were they unable to get the sweep, but they got shut out. Sam Conrood made the start, his first rehab appearance this season and looked fine, throwing a scoreless inning, giving up a hit and striking out a batter. Felipe De La Cruz took over for him and was solid in his innings on the mound, giving up a run over four innings. It was when Javier Atencio took over in the seventh that things went awry. He allowed a run in the seventh to make it 2-0, which isn’t that big of a deal, but he gave up three more in the ninth, which is no good. At the end of the day it really didn’t matter because starter Collin Lowe and relievers Dale Stanavich and Riskiel Tineo blanked the Mets, but I guess I would’ve preferred a 2-0 loss than a 5-0 loss.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Sam Coonrod on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Abraham Almonte

Goat of the Night

Brendan Hardy