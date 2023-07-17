Mets Morning News: A Win!

Meet the Mets

Nobody got hit the face with a ball, nobody got completely booed off the field, and the Mets didn’t even lose! All in all, that’s a success these days.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB.com, ESPN

Max Scherzer had a good start and he might’ve even cracked the code on his puzzlingly ineffective slider.

The Mets won and it’s a nice thing to celebrate in the moment, but these wins have quickly become highlights of a journey through a tunnel with no light in sight.

If David Robertson can stay with the Mets and never give up another run, he’ll consider that a successful second half.

After pushing the start of the game back a few hours, the Mets offered anyone holding a ticker to Sunday’s game a voucher for a weekday game at any point during the 2023 season.

Around the National League East

The Phillies turned a game they probably shouldn’t win into a game they probably shouldn’t lose and then almost lost before eventually winning a 12 inning 7-6 contest against the Padres.

Chicago scored four times in the second inning against Atlanta, giving them more than enough runs to win in what became an 8-1 White Sox stomping of the Braves.

All Star Josiah Gray’s first start start with that official title didn’t go well as the Nationals lost an 8-4 battle against the last place Cardinals.

The Marlins made a 5-0 deficit in the ninth inning very interesting as they crawled all the way back to within a run, but Luis Arraez made the final out and stranded a man on second in a 5-4 loss to Baltimore.

One day this week, the Phillies haven’t said which, Bryce Harper will make his debut at first base.

Around Major League Baseball

With approval from fans and seemingly seamless integration in games, the robo-umps may be making major league appearances sooner than later.

Former Mets prospect Endy Rodriguez has been called up by the Pirates and will make his major league debut at catcher this week.

Encouraging news for Shane Bieber will keep him from throwing for at least two weeks, but has taken surgery off the table at this point.

For the first time in their existence, the Tampa Bay Rays got to make fun of someone else’s home stadium.

Rowdy Tellez had the sport’s most graphic-sounding injury of the season as he got his ring finger stuck between pads on the outfield wall, tore the nail off, fractured the finger, and required 17 stitches.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand will be the latest of the young Cincinnati Reds prospects to be called up to the majors when he the news becomes official.

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be interested in initiating the most awkward reunion of all time with Marcus Stroman.

When he debuts, Encarnacion-Strand will set a new record for longest name in Major League history, blowing Simeon Woods-Richardson’s total out of the water by five whole characters.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1979, Local Boy Lee Mazzilli was the hero of the All Star Game, bringing in the tying and go-ahead runs in consecutive innings against the American League.