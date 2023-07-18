Meet the Mets

The Mets had an exciting win on Sunday, but they need to go on a prolonged run of success sooner rather than later if they want to be taken seriously as potential contenders.

Billy Eppler has traveled to Japan to scout NPB ace and soon-to-be free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Mets may end up selling at the deadline, but don’t expect them to entertain offers for Pete Alonso.

Starling Marte is still dealing with lingering discomfort from his groin surgery in the offseason.

Stephen Ridings and T.J. McFarland are both heading to Syracuse after clearing waivers.

Around the National League East

Jesús Luzardo had some command issues in the Marlins’ 6-4 loss to the Cardinals, Miami’s fourth straight defeat.

A number of the Nationals’ former trade deadline acquisitions made contributions to the team’s 7-5 win against the Cubs.

The Braves could look to acquire some pitching help from the Tigers at the trade deadline.

The Phillies, on the other hand, could potentially pursue Blake Snell from the Padres.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani hit a dramatic home run, leading to an Angels’ walk-off win against the Yankees.

MLB.com looked at several players who could be in-line for big second halves.

John Mozeliak confirmed that St. Louis is almost certainly going to end up selling at the deadline.

The Cardinals have designated lefty reliever Génesis Cabrera for assignment.

Yonny Chirinos has been designated for assignment by the Rays to make room for the returning Shane McClanahan.

The 2023 draft just ended, which means it’s already time for the 2024 mock drafts to begin.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The minor league crew reviewed the Mets’ draft pick signings in the latest episode of From Complex to Queens.

This Date in Mets History

On this day in 1957 and 1960, two separate events occurred which ultimately led to the creation of the New York Metropolitans.