Miraculously, Mets win game in which they scored 11 runs

Staying on brand as their 2023 selves, the Mets scored eleven runs against the White Sox and somehow managed to actually win the game. The star of the night was undoubtedly Francisco Alvarez, who hit a pair of two-run home runs and went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks.

The Mets jumped out to an early lead, a relatively rare occurrence this year, when Tommy Pham doubled in a run in the bottom of the first. Pete Alonso drove in their second run on a sacrifice fly. And Alvarez hit the first of his two aforementioned home runs before Brett Baty hit a solo shot to go back-to-back with him, giving the Mets a 5-0 lead.

The White Sox got a run off Carlos Carrasco in the top of the second when Yasmani Grandal hit a solo home run, but the Mets answered that run quickly on a Francisco Lindor double in the bottom of the same inning.

In the third, Tim Anderson doubled in a run, but it didn’t seem to matter too much in the moment. It seemed even less significant when the Mets plated a pair of runs in the fourth on a solo shot by DJ Stewart and a single from Jeff McNeil, who—by the way—looked to be nursing a leg injury throughout the game.

The White Sox scored two more runs in the fifth, the first on a ground out off the bat of Andrew Vaughn and the second on a Jake Burger double. If you’ve lost count by this point, that’s understandable, but the Mets still led 8-4.

From there, the Mets appeared to blow the game open. McNeil singled in a run in the bottom of the sixth, and Alvarez hit the second of the aforementioned two-run home runs later in that inning. The Mets had an 11-4 lead, but they didn’t score again in the game.

What the Mets did do the rest of the way, however, was give up runs. After reliever Grant Hartwig retired the first four batters he faced across the fifth and sixth innings, he faded a bit in the seventh and issued a walk and gave up a single before notching a strikeout and getting replaced by Trevor Gott. Unfortunately for the Mets and Hartwig, Gott served up a double to Burger that plated both of the runners he inherited. And then he gave up a run of his own on a Grandal single.

Brooks Raley took over shortly thereafter, and a passed ball on one of his pitches with the bases loaded gave the White Sox their ninth run of the night.

Adam Ottavino threw a scoreless eighth, but David Robertson made things very uncomfortable, allowing several baserunners and the White Sox’ tenth run of the night before escaping with a save.

