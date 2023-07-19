Mets Morning News: Mets survive series opener against White Sox

Meet the Mets

Two teams struggling and underperforming met for the first game of a three-game series and both teams proved why their records are so poor. The pitching was horrible on both sides which allowed the offenses to take advantage. The Mets bullpen was especially bad, the main culprit being Trevor Gott who nearly erased the team’s comfortable lead. Thankfully Francisco Alvarez’s second home run of the day in the sixth was enough to withstand the Chicago onslaught in the seventh inning.

The offense overall enjoyed a good day led by four home runs. The two by Alvarez, and one by Brett Baty and one very long one by DJ Stewart. The pitching was the exact opposite of that. Carlos Carrasco did not make it out of the fifth, Trevor Gott did not record an out, and David Robertson allowed the winning run to get to second base before finally closing the door on the near-disaster. It wasn’t pretty but somehow they won.

Francisco Alvarez is dedicated to learning English so he can better communicate with this batterymates and he has used music and Netflix as learning tools.

Pete Alonso’s brutal slump continued but he remains confidant he can make the adjustments needed to see success at the plate again.

Grant Hartwig picked up the win against the White Sox and has been one of the very few pleasant surprises in the bullpen this season.

Justin Verlander’s name has been a part of trade rumors but the star pitcher says he is still committed to being a New York Met.

The Mets’ outlook remains bleak for this season and beyond no matter what they decide to do at the deadline.

There are alot of ugly numbers attached to this team that shows just how they got to this point.

Edwin Díaz is now throwing from 150 feet according to Buck Showalter and is progressing nicely as he works his way back from injury.

Around the National League East

The Braves dropped a wild game against the Diamondbacks by a score of 16-13.

The Marlins lost in extra innings to the Cardinals after Nolan Arenado hit a three-run home run in the tenth.

The Phillies won a close one over the Brewers 4-3.

The Nationals were blown out 17-3 by the Cubs.

Around Major League Baseball

The Pirates signed Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in the draft, to a record $9.2 million deal.

The Padres designated Rougned Odor for assignment and demoted Austin Nola to Triple-A.

With Bally Sports going bankrupt, Major League Baseball has now officially taken over Diamondbacks broadcasts.

Josh Donaldson has been diagnosed with a calf strain and could miss the remainder of the season.

What could the draft class of 2024 look like?

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1986, four Mets were arrested outside a bar in Houston after they got into it with a police officer.