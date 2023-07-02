Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/2/23: FCL Mets save the day

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 8, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

Much like their previous game, Syracuse was not really in this one. A Rafael Ortega home run put them up 1-0 in the first, but it would go sideways quickly for them. They ended up surrendering seven unanswered runs, until Luke Voit (in a revenge game, of sorts) hit a home run to make it 7-2. The RailRiders and Mets would trade rather meaningless runs in the ninth, but it was well out of hand by then.

HARTFORD 5, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Two innings felled Binghamton on the day: the fourth and the ninth. Hartford dropped a three spot in the fourth off of starter Jose Chacin, putting Binghamton behind 3-0. A two-RBI double by Rowd3y Jordan made it 3-2 in the sixth, giving Binghamton life. The offense would be shutout after that, however, and Hartford would score two insurance runs in the ninth to put the final nail in the coffin.

JERSEY SHORE 4, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

Brooklyn got shutout, which gives them a rare loss in the second half of their 2023 campaign. They had just six hits — two of which by Alex Ramirez, which is nice to see — all singles, which is just not going to get it done.

They used a cornucopia of pitchers, two of which were rehabbing (Elieser Hernandez and Sean Reid-Foley), and Jersey Shore was constantly threatening against all of them, amassing nine hits and five walks in the relatively easy win over the Cyclones.

DUNEDIN 10, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

If you can believe it, dear reader, this game was tied relatively deep into it. After falling behind 2-0 in the second, the Mets battled back with a run in the fourth (by way of a Vincent Perozo home run), and the sixth (by way of a Karell Paz bases loaded walk), but it would fall apart after that.

Dunedin would score three in the seventh (St. Lucie scored their third in the bottom of the frame on a wild pitch), two in the eighth, and three more in the ninth to turn a 2-2 tie game after six into a 10-3 loss for the Mets.

FCL METS 8, FCL CARDINALS 4 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Nick Morabito

Goat of the Night

Stanley Consuegra