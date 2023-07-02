Mets Morning News: Verlander shines in win, but Mets becoming poster child for “money can’t buy championships” crowd

Meet the Mets

Eager to put their dismal June behind them, the Mets started July on a positive note, beating the Giants 4-1. The lone run off Justin Verlander was unearned due to an errant throw by Pete Alonso on a routine double play ball. That was all the Giants could manage off Verlander in seven strong innings in which he struck out six batters and walked one. The Mets offense was fueled by three solo homers in the span of four batters in the third inning by Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Lindor.

The disappointing nature of both the Mets’ and Padres’ seasons so far demonstrates that perhaps revenue disparity isn’t the issue MLB claims it is, writes Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

David Lennon of Newsday echoed these sentiments, writing that the “money can’t buy championships” crowd is having a moment in 2023.

Mike Mayer did a thread pointing out all of the other deferred contracts that were paid out yesterday besides Bobby Bonilla. He also pointed out that Edwin Díaz’s contract has deferred payments.

J.D. Davis spoke to Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports about his time with the Mets and his renaissance with the Giants.

Keith Hernandez made it clear during Wednesday’s broadcast how he feels about the possibility of Shohei Ohtani wearing his retired No. 17 if he were to come play for the Mets.

Around the National League East

The Braves blanked the Marlins 7-0, dropping a six spot on Eury Pérez in the first inning.

The Marlins designated right-hander Archie Bradley for assignment yesterday.

The Phillies unleashed an offensive barrage against Mackenzie Gore and the Nationals bullpen, winning 19-4.

Catcher Luis Torrens opted out of his minor league deal with the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com gave us his bold predictions for July, including that the Mets will have a resurrection and play themselves back into the playoff picture.

The MLB Players Association added 34 minor leaguers to its executive board.

Rachel Balkovec—the manager of the New York Yankees’ affiliate in the Florida State League—was ejected Friday night for the first time this season. And the umpire who tossed her is also a woman.

Randy Arozarena will participate in the Home Run Derby.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets fought their way to a 14-inning, 6-4 victory in St. Louis on this date in 1969.