Pete Alonso named an All-Star reserve, will participate in Home Run Derby

Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso has been named to the National League reserve team for the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle. It is Alonso’s third All Star appearance, once as a rookie in 2019 and again in 2022. The slugger also confirmed on tonight’s ESPN broadcast that he will participate in the Home Run Derby for the fourth consecutive year.

Leading the majors in home runs for much of the year, Alonso currently has 24 home runs and 55 RBI after missing eight games due to injury. He will play behind Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson, who respectively stand at first and third in fWAR amongst all National League first basemen.

Alonso is so far the only Mets’ representative in the All-Star Game, with a key snub in Francisco Lindor being left off the reserve roster for a second-straight season. Amongst all qualified National League shortstops, Lindor only trails Dansby Swanson (named to the reserve team) in fWAR and leads all major league shortstops in home runs and RBI. Lindor, as well as teammates Brandon Nimmo and David Robertson, all still have a chance to make it in should another player drop out of the game.

Alonso will also look to reclaim his Home Run Derby crown after losing to Julio Rodríguez in the semifinals last year—Rodríguez went on to lose to Juan Soto in the finals. Alonso won the Home Run Derby in both 2019 and 2021, his first and third seasons in the league.

The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11th at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Home Run Derby will take place one night earlier on Monday, July 10th.