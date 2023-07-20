Mets Morning News: Justin Verlander leads Mets to a stress-free win over the White Sox

Meet the Mets

After struggling against the Dodgers, Justin Verlander bounced back nicely against the White Sox. He pitched eight strong innings and gave up just one run. He struck out seven and walked only one batter which is what got him into trouble against Los Angeles.

The offense was again led by the Baby Mets Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez. Baty hit a home run for the second straight night and Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored. It was finally a complete, stress-free win and the Mets will go for the sweep with José Quintana making his Mets debut.

Before the game, Carlos Carrasco and Liam Hendriks hosted pediatric cancer patients at Citi Field and shared their own personal stories with the children.

While it is a deep field this year, Francisco Alvarez deserves some Rookie of the Year consideration.

Alvarez’s numbers this season are putting him in elite company for a rookie catcher.

Starling Marte remained out of the lineup as he deals with debilatating migraines.

Around the National League East

The Braves lost their fourth game in a row after falling to the Diamondbacks 5-3.

The Marlins were swept by the lowly Cardinals after losing 6-4 in the series finale.

The Phillies also lost by a score of 5-3 against the Brewers.

A grand slam by Nico Hoerner late powered the Cubs over the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

Despite actively hating baseball and generally being bad for the game, Rob Manfred is expected to be re-elected as MLB commissioner.

With their win over the Dodgers, the Orioles moved into first place in the AL East.

Baltimore acquired Shintaro Fujinami from the Athletics in an effort to bolster their rotation.

The Angels completed a sweep of the slumping Yankees, their first sweep of the Bronx Bombers since 2009.

Last year Alex Speas was out of baseball and coaching little league, but he worked his way to the majors and made his MLB debut in the Rangers’ win over the Rays.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1933, former owner Nelson Doubleday was born.