Starling Marte placed on the Injured List

Mid-way through the first inning of this afternoon’s game against the White Sox, the Mets announced that Starling Marte has been placed on the Injured List, retroactive to July 17th. Marte has sat this week due to migraines, which is the reason the team cited for this stint. The corresponding move has not yet been announced.

Marte, who came over to the Mets as a free agent in the 2021/2022 off-season, has struggled mightily this year. In just about every offensive category, Marte is underperforming not just his career numbers, but each prior season of his career. His .255/.303/.332 slash line on the season is easily his worst thus far.

On the television broadcast, Ron Darling and Gary Cohen were discussing how Marte was doing workouts on the field before the game, and that he said he was expecting to start on Friday against the Red Sox. On Twitter, Laura Albanese pointed out that Marte’s partner is due to give birth on July 29th, but the Mets would hope that he would return before taking paternity leave.