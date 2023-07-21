Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/21/23: Ayyy Jett’s walkin’ here

SYRACUSE 8, BUFFALO 6 (BOX)

Ah, the classic. Syracuse blew a lead in the ninth when John Curtiss gave up three runs without recording an out. For a change, Syracuse actually rallied to win in the bottom half; Mauricio lead off with a single but was promptly erased on a double play. With two outs, Abraham Almonte walked before Rafael Ortega took the second pitch he saw out to right field for a walkoff two-run home run. All-in-all a much more enjoyable experience than usual given Syracuse’s bullpen. Oh, and Mauricio had a homer and a stolen base to go with two strikeouts.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets placed LHP Joey Lucchesi on the 7-day injured list retroactive to July 19, 2023.

BINGHAMTON 8, ERIE 6 (BOX)

Another affiliate with a late rally. Binghamton scored twice in the seventh to break a 5-5 tie, added insurance in the 8th, then hung on in the ninth despite giving up a run and putting the tying runs on base. This remains a boring roster to talk about with no standout performances to mention - Agustin Ruiz going deep was about the most interesting thing that happened.

BROOKLYN 4, HUDSON VALLEY 3 (BOX)

A very weird box score here. Brooklyn had only four hits and four walks, but managed to sequence things well and scored four runs in the third. That was enough run support for Blade Tidwell, who was not quite as good as he’s been recently but still managed 6.1 innings of one run ball. Walks became a problem again - three, compared to only four strikeouts - but it’s hopefully just a blip in what has been a strong run for the Mets’ second round pick last year.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated RHP Jace Beck from the temporarily inactive list.

ST. LUCIE 7, PALM BEACH 6 (BOX)

Man, I really love Jett Williams. Speed and plate discipline are the offensive aspects I most enjoy watching, and he has both in spades. Yesterday, Jett had four walks, a triple, and two steals, bringing his total on the season to a whopping 31. He’s been on a tear of late and should hopefully earn a promotion to Brooklyn before the end of the year.

Now that I’m, don gushing about Jett, the rest of the game. Jacob Reimer - another of my favorites - went deep, as did Jefrey De Los Santos and Jose Hernandez. The rehabbing Sam Coonrod struck out two and walked one in hsi inning of work, and the rest of the pitching was just adequate enough to cling on to a one-run win.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Jett Williams

Goat of the Night

John Curtiss