Mets Morning News: No sweep, off to Boston

Meet the Mets

The Mets had a chance to sweep the White Sox yesterday afternoon and pull within four wins of .500, but they failed to do so. José Quintana fared pretty well in his first major league start for the Mets, but Chicago’s American League squad beat them fairly easily.

Just as the game was getting underway, the Mets placed Starling Marte on the injured list because of the migraines he’s been dealing with recently.

Tommy Pham left the game with a groin injury, the same thing that forced him out of a game earlier this month, but says he’s optimistic that it isn’t as bad this time around.

Gary, Keith, and Ron remain a highly-rated broadcast booth.

Pete Alonso is well aware of his slump.

If the Mets were somehow to become buyers at the deadline, this list suggests Blake Tidwell could be a trade chip for them.

Will Sammon looks at the Mets’ trade deadline approach a bit more realistically.

Jay Horwitz wonders what might have been with David Wright’s Hall of Fame candidacy had he not gotten injured.

Mark Vientos will take Starling Marte’s spot on the roster.

Around the National League East

The Braves will be calling up Allan Winans for his major league debut after the pitcher spent six years in the minors.

Atlanta beat the Diamondbacks yesterday to avoid getting swept.

The Phillies were shut out by the Brewers in a loss.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rays have some interest in former Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Former Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic spoke to the media after breaking his foot by kicking a water cooler after a recent strikeout.

This Date in Mets History

Al Jackson came close to throwing the Mets’ first no-hitter on this date in 1965, and David Wright made his major league debut on this date in 2004.