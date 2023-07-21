Mets and Red Sox game suspended due to rain, will be completed at 2:10 PM Saturday

Well folks, what a ride this was.

We had the best of times: Brandon Nimmo hitting an absolute mammoth two run home run in the top of the third, and Daniel Vogelbach hitting his own mammoth two run home run in the top of the fourth, both of which to right field, and both of which hit approximately 1,000,000 MPH (read: 106 and 105 MPH, respectively), both of which off starter Kutter Crawford.

We also had the worst of times: Kodai Senga, in his first start after the All Star break, was up and down. He got a little unlucky, most notably in the first inning where a lead off Jarren Duran single turned into a runner on third with no outs due to a very bad Francisco Alvarez throw on a stolen base. He would quickly score on a ground out by Old Friend Justin Turner. He also had his struggles, most notably in the second inning, when he walked Tristan Casas with two outs, which started a rally. Connor Wong would single, and Yu Chang would double off the Green Monster to make it 3-0, at the time.

We had the even worst of times, when the skies opened up on Fenway. interrupting a 1-2 count to Alex Verdugo with one away in the fourth inning, which started a two hour rain delay, which ended in a suspension.

The game will pick up where we left off, 4-3 Mets with one out in the fourth, tomorrow at 2:10 PM EST. The second game of the day, which was originally scheduled for 4:10 PM EST is going to be pushed back until 7:10 PM EST, so we will be getting a very full day of Mets baseball tomorrow.